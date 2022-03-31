Michigan's Naz Hillmon declares for WNBA Draft; projected to be first-round pick

(WXYZ) — Michigan senior Naz Hillmon has declared for the WNBA Draft, where she is projected to be a first-round pick after a stellar career with the Wolverines.

Hillmon tweeted the announcement Thursday morning, thanking her family, the program and the fans.

"To the most amazing fans on God's green earth, thank you for your love and support. As I move forward into the next chapter of my life, I look forward to bringing all of you with me. I'm truly humbled by the unity of the U-M community!" she wrote.

Though she was a senior, Hillmon did have an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hillmon was the first-ever Michigan women's basketball player to earn All-America honors and was a finalist for the 2021 Wade Trophy, presented to the best player in college women's basketball.

In 31 games this season, she averaged 21 points and 9.6 rebounds and shot 57.3% from the field.