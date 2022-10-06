Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Michigan State's Malik Hall named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

(WXYZ) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Michigan State forward Malik Hall were among the players named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Men's Basketball Team on Thursday.

Dickinson was a unanimous selection, as was Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

Also earning Big Ten preseason honors were Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., Iowa forward Kris Murray, Minnesota forward Jamison Battle, Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn, and Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl.