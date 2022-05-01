Michigan's Haskins, Stueber get selected in final day of draft

The Tennessee Titans selected Hassan Haskins with the 131st overall selection of the draft, the 26th pick of the fourth round. He joins former Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan with the Titans organization. Following Haskins, Andrew Stueber was selected by the New England Patriots with the 245th overall pick, the 20th selection of the seventh round. Stueber joins five former Wolverines with the Patriots: LB Cam McGrone, K Quinn Nordin, OG Mike Onwenu, S Jabrill Peppers and LB Josh Uche.

Michigan had five players selected during the seven rounds of the draft, led by first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2, Detroit Lions) and Daxton Hill (No. 31, Cincinnati Bengals) and second-round choice David Ojabo (No. 45, Baltimore Ravens).

Both Haskins and Stueber were instrumental in Michigan's successful 2021-22 season that ended in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Haskins was a second-team All American and started all 14 games for the Wolverines, rushing for 1,327 yards with a school-record 20 rushing touchdowns. Steuber helped lead the Wolverines' offensive line which went on to win the Joe Moore Award as the country's top unit in 2021. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Remaining draft-eligible members of the Michigan football program are able to sign free agent contracts with NFL teams.