Michigan's Carol Hutchins sets NCAA softball coaching wins record

(WXYZ) — Michigan's 3-0 win over Northern Kentucky Friday gave coach Carol Hutchins her 1,675th career win, breaking the NCAA softball record.

The game, being played at Duke's field in Durham, North Carolina, featured a postgame presentation from Blue Devils head coach and Michigan alum Marissa Young.

The career wins record was previously held by Mike Candrea, who retired as Arizona head coach in 2021.

"So proud of you and for all you do for the game of softball," Candrea said in a video posted to Twitter. "You have been just so much fun to compete with, and watch your career over the years, and I really cherish our friendship."

Hutchins, in her 38th season at Michigan, has led the Wolverines to 22 Big Ten titles and a national championship in 2005.