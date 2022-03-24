Michigan vs. Villanova in the Sweet 16: How to watch, odds and more

(WXYZ) — The No. 11 Michigan Wolverines made it to the Sweet 16 and will take on the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats in the South Bracket of the men's NCAA March Madness tournament.

Michigan got to the sweet 16 after taking down No. 6 Colorado State 75-63 in the first round, and upsetting No. 3 Tennessee in the second round 76-68.

Now, they're aiming to go to the Elite 8 with a win over Villanova.

It's happening at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, and the game is set to take place at 7:29 p.m. You can catch the game on TBS or the NCAA's website, and you can listen to it on WWJ AM950.

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite in the matchup with the over/under hovering around 135 points depending on what program used.

If Michigan wins, they'll take on the winner of No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston in the Elite 8 on Saturday.