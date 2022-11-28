Watch Now
Michigan vs. Ohio State sets record with 17 million viewers

Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 11:22:45-05

(WXYZ) — The game between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday was the most-watched college football game on FOX this year.

The network announced that it had 17 million viewers, and it peaked at 19.6 million viewers.

The game, which was a matchup of undefeated teams and the highest-ranked matchup between them since 2006, was the most-watched regular-season college football game on any network since 2011.

The viewership numbers were also up 3% compared to last year's matchup.

Michigan beat Ohio State 45-23 in the game, dominating the second half where they outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the second half, which was dominated by the Wolverines' offense.

