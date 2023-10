Michigan and Michigan State will battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy under the lights in East Lansing, the teams announced on Monday.

The No. 2 Wolverines will take on the Spartans at Spartan Stadium with a start time of 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Michigan is coming off a dominant 52-10 win over Minnesota and is 6-0 on the season. They'll host Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

MSU had a bye week last weekend and is coming off a 26-16 loss to Iowa on Sept. 30. They take on Rutgers on Saturday.