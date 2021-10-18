Michigan vs. Michigan State to kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in the afternoon of Oct. 30.

The Big Ten announced the two teams will play at 12 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.

Michigan State will go into the matchup undefeated at 7-0 and the Spartans are currently ranked 9th. MSU has a bye week this weekend.

Michigan is currently undefeated and ranked 6th, and takes on Northwestern Saturday ahead of the matchup against the Spartans.

The Wolverines lead the series 71-37-5 but the Spartans won last season 27-24 at The Big House. It was their first win since 2017.