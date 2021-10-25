Michigan vs. Michigan State: How to get tickets for Saturday's game

(WXYZ) — The undefeated No. 6 Michigan Wolverines will head to East Lansing on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 8 Michigan State Spartans, and those looking to get into the game are going to have to spend some money.

Tickets for the game are sold out, and the MSU Spartan Ticket Office has an official partnership with StubHub for tickets.

When looking at StubHub, the cheapest ticket for the game is $245, before fees, for the student section. The student section is general admission in sections 11-14. With fees, that price goes to $313.

In the non-student section, you can get 1-8 tickets in the upper sideline, section 127, row 7, for $354 with fees, as of 9 a.m. Monday.