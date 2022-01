(WXYZ) — The Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball game that was postponed earlier this month has been rescheduled in March.

The Wolverines will host the Spartans at Crisler Center on Tuesday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. The game will air on FS1.

Originally, the game was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues among the Michigan program.

The Spartans dominated the Wolverines over the weekend 83-67 at the Breslin Center.