The Michigan Wolverines have climbed to No. 7 while the Michigan State Spartans have fallen to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, announced on Monday afternoon.

Michigan (26-4) took down No. 17 Maryland on Sunday, 69-62, while the Spartans (23-6) fell to Indiana, 63-62 on Saturday.

Both teams have hovered in the top 10, and will face each other in the season finale on Saturday night. The Spartans have one game before that final matchup, against Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga stayed at No. 1 and Virginia at No. 2, but North Carolina moved up to No. 3, followed by Duke, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Big Ten Tournament will kick off on March 13 before Selection Sunday on March 17.