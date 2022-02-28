Michigan State's 'Sparty' named 2nd best college basketball mascot

(WXYZ) — Michigan State mascot Sparty is among the best in the country, and a new poll from college football fans shows just how high he is ranked.

According to Time2Play, a website about online gambling, Sparty ranks No. 2 for the best college basketball mascots. He's just behind Oregon's mascot "The Duck."

Time2Play surveyed nearly 1,500 college basketball fans and asked them to rank 70 mascots from schools whose men's basketball programs have made the most NCAA tournament. Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and UNLV were not included because they don't have official mascots.

Sparty had an average rating of 3.64, behind Oregon's 3.86. Behind Sparty was "Jack the Bulldog" from Georgetown, "Ramses" from North Carolina and "Hook 'Em" from Texas.

The worst mascots, according to Time2Play, are "Friar Dom" from Providence with a score of 1.99, "Pistol Pete" from New Mexico State, and the "tree" from Stanford with an average of 2.20.