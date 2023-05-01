Watch Now
Michigan State's Payton Thorne and Keon Coleman enter portal

Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates his 26-yard touchdown reception against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:42:47-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman have entered the transfer portal, team spokesman Ben Phlegar confirmed Sunday.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker said on multiple occassions this spring that Thorne, a two-year starter and captain, was part of an open competition to take the first snap next season.

Thorne appears to have chosen to lead another school in his fifth season.

He will have options after going 16-10 as a starter with 49 touchdown passes and 6,494 yards receiving. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman will, too. He led the Spartans with 58 receptions, 758 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches last season in his second year of college.

Tucker will likely lean on the transfer portal for at least one candidate to join Noah Kim and Katin Houser in a quarterback competition to start this year. Kim threw one touchdown pass in three games last season, his third year of college, and Houser was 1 of 2 in one game as a highly touted freshman from California last year.

The Thorne-led Spartans were 5-7 last season, a year after he helped them win 11 games, including a New Year's Six bowl game.

