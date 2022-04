(WXYZ) — The Connecticut Sun selected Michigan State guard Nia Clouden in the first round of the WNBA Draft with the 12th overall pick on Monday.

Clouden was named to the 2022 All-Big Ten First Team and earned AP All-American honorable mention honors.

Clouden was the Spartans' leading scorer this season, averaging 20.0 points per game. She set a Michigan State women's basketball record with a 50-point performance in a double-OT loss to Florida Gulf Coast in December.