Michigan State's Nia Clouden declares for WNBA Draft

(WXYZ) — Michigan State senior guard Nia Clouden announced Tuesday she plans to enter the 2022 WNBA Draft.

In a message posted to Twitter, Clouden thanked family and friends, teammates, head coach Suzy Merchant, and Spartan fans.

"The green and white has served me well and I will continue to make you proud," said Clouden.

Clouden was the Spartans' leading scorer this season, averaging 20.0 points per game. She set a Michigan State women's basketball record with a 50-point performance in a double-OT loss to Florida Gulf Coast in December.