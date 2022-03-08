Watch
Michigan State's Nia Clouden declares for WNBA Draft

Michigan State's Nia Clouden plays against Maryland during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 6:29 PM, Mar 08, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan State senior guard Nia Clouden announced Tuesday she plans to enter the 2022 WNBA Draft.

In a message posted to Twitter, Clouden thanked family and friends, teammates, head coach Suzy Merchant, and Spartan fans.

"The green and white has served me well and I will continue to make you proud," said Clouden.

Clouden was the Spartans' leading scorer this season, averaging 20.0 points per game. She set a Michigan State women's basketball record with a 50-point performance in a double-OT loss to Florida Gulf Coast in December.

