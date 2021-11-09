Michigan State's Mel Tucker: 'I don't like to talk about calls, bad calls'

(WXYZ) — Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said Monday he doesn't like to dwell on questionable calls made by officials.

"I don't like to talk about calls, bad calls, things like that," Tucker said during his weekly press conference. "That's not part of our culture. We don't like to make excuses about anything. I think that makes your program soft, I think it gives your coaches and your players a way out, and so I really don't like to even talk about it that much."



Tucker's response was part of a larger answer to a question about a targeting call on Simeon Barrow in the third quarter of the Spartans' loss to Purdue on Saturday.

Tucker said the call was one of multiple plays he and his staff submitted to the Big Ten for feedback from the officiating office.

"I'll hold my comments until I get that (response) back. They may have some information that might enlighten me or might be able to help us coach the guys better.

We do turn (plays) in, because we need clarification, and if I disagree with something, I'll tell them and we move on, because they're not going to change the outcome."