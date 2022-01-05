Watch
Michigan State WR Jayden Reed returning for senior year

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed staying for senior season in 2022 | Brad Galli has more
Jayden Reed, Deontai Williams Nebraska Michigan State Football
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jan 05, 2022
Jayden Reed wants to run it back.

The Michigan State wide receiver is returning for his senior season.

Reed announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter.

The Peach Bowl offensive MVP had a monster season in 2021, pacing MSU with 1,026 yards, 59 catches, and 10 touchdowns.

“Since I was a child, I’ve dreamed of playing in the NFL and I am one step closer to my goal,” Reed said in his post. “After long talks with God, my family, coaches and friends, I’ve come to a final decision to return to Michigan State and use my last year of eligibility."

On Monday, Jalen Nailor announced he was leaving the Spartans for the NFL Draft, joining running back Kenneth Walker, tight end Connor Heyward, and offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis as early departures.

"We have unfinished business to take care of," Reed said.

