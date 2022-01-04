Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor announces he's leaving for NFL Draft

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor is leaving for the NFL Draft.

The redshirt junior announced his intentions on Twitter on Monday night.

Nailor had a breakout season in 2021. The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver had 695 yards and six touchdowns in 37 catches in nine games.

Injuries shortened seasons throughout Nailor's time in East Lansing. He missed four games in 2021 with a hand injury.

MSU is also losing running back Kenneth Walker, offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis, and tight end Connor Heyward early to the draft.

