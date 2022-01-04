Watch
Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor announces he's leaving for NFL Draft

Adam Hunger/AP
Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) is forced out of bounds by Rutgers defensive back Tre Avery during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 20:27:28-05

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor is leaving for the NFL Draft.

The redshirt junior announced his intentions on Twitter on Monday night.

Nailor had a breakout season in 2021. The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver had 695 yards and six touchdowns in 37 catches in nine games.

Injuries shortened seasons throughout Nailor's time in East Lansing. He missed four games in 2021 with a hand injury.

MSU is also losing running back Kenneth Walker, offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis, and tight end Connor Heyward early to the draft.

