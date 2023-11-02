Michigan State unveils 2024 schedule; view the full schedule here

The Big Ten unveiled its 2024 schedule on Thursday and both Michigan and Michigan State released their full schedule.
The schedule is the first with the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington as Big Ten members, and Michigan State will only face one those teams in the 2024 season.
Check out the schedule below.
August 31 – Florida Atlantic
Sept. 7 – at Maryland
Sept. 14 – Louisiana
Sept. 21 – at Boston College
Sept. 28 – Ohio State
Oct. 5 – at Oregon
Oct. 12 – Bye
Oct. 19 – Iowa
Oct. 26 – at Michigan
Nov. 2 – Indiana
Nov. 9 – Bye
Nov. 16 – at Illinois
Nov. 23 – Purdue
Nov. 30 – Rutgers