Michigan State University's 2023 football season opener moved to Sept. 1

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State football team's home opener has been moved up a day to Friday, September 1.

The Big Ten Conference recently announced that the MSU game against Central Michigan at Spartan Stadium will be held on that new date.

According to the university, this will be the ninth time in the past 13 years that Michigan State will kick off the season with a Friday night game in East Lansing.

The Spartans have seven home games scheduled for 2023: Central Michigan (Sept. 1), Richmond (Sept. 9), Washington (Sept. 16), Maryland (Sept. 23, Homecoming), Michigan (Oct. 21), Nebraska (Nov. 4) and Penn State (Nov. 25).

Here’s the 2023 schedule:

Sept. 1: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 9: RICHMOND

Sept. 16: WASHINGTON

Sept. 23: MARYLAND (Homecoming)

Sept. 30: at Iowa

Oct. 7: Bye

Oct. 14: at Rutgers

Oct. 21: MICHIGAN

Oct. 28: at Minnesota

Nov. 4: NEBRASKA

Nov. 11: at Ohio State

Nov. 18: at Indiana

Nov. 25: PENN STATE