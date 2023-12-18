Michigan State hires Joe Rossi as new defensive coordinator

Michigan State has hired Joe Rossi to be the team's new defensive coordinator, joining new head coach Jonathan Smith's staff.

Rossi spent the past five seasons as the defensive coordinator for Minnesota and helped the Golden Gophers have one of the top defenses in the country.

During his time at Minnesota, they had a top-10-ranked defense for three seasons.

Smith, the former Oregon State coach, joined Michigan State on Nov. 25 with a seven-year contract.

Last week, Smith announced several hirings for coaching and support staff. They are:

