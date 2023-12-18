Watch Now
Michigan State hires Joe Rossi as new defensive coordinator

Spartan Stadium
FOX 47 News, 2021
Posted at 1:12 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 13:12:13-05

Michigan State has hired Joe Rossi to be the team's new defensive coordinator, joining new head coach Jonathan Smith's staff.

Rossi spent the past five seasons as the defensive coordinator for Minnesota and helped the Golden Gophers have one of the top defenses in the country.

During his time at Minnesota, they had a top-10-ranked defense for three seasons.

Smith, the former Oregon State coach, joined Michigan State on Nov. 25 with a seven-year contract.

Last week, Smith announced several hirings for coaching and support staff. They are:

  • Blue Adams (secondary)
  • Keith Bhonapha (assistant head coach/running backs)
  • Brian Lindgren (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)
  • Jim Michalczik (offensive line/run game coordinator)
  • Legi Suiaunoa (defensive line)
  • Brian Wozniak (tight ends/recruiting coordinator)
  • Mike McDonald (head strength and conditioning coach)
  • Dan Van De Riet (chief of staff)
  • Cole Moore (general manager)
  • Michael Doctor (director of recruiting and player relations)
  • Austin D'Armond (director of recruiting communications)
