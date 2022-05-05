Watch
Michigan State hires Adam Nightingale to lead hockey program

FILE — USA head coach Adam Nightingale (Photo courtesy USA Hockey)
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has hired hockey coach Adam Nightingale, a former player for the Spartans player who led USA Hockey’s development program for two years and was a Detroit Red Wings assistant for a season.

Athletic director Alan Haller made the announcement Tuesday.

Nightingale replaces Danton Cole, another ex-Michigan State hockey player, after he was 58-101-12 over five seasons.

“Adam has a passion for the school and the program,” Haller said. “His combination of skill development, player development and recruiting ties promises to make the next era of Spartan hockey a successful chapter in the storied history of a proud program.”

