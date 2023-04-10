Watch Now
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker returning for 5th season

Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan State's Tyson Walker reacts after Michigan State defeated Wisconsin in an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 15:08:35-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State standout Tyson Walker is returning for his fifth season.

Walker announced his decision Monday with an Instagram post, giving a boost to coach Tom Izzo’s chances of contending for a title.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a team-high 14.8 points and ranked second with nearly three assists per game.

Walker attended Northeastern for two years before transferring and playing for the Spartans the past two seasons. He is eligible for a fifth season because the NCAA granted college athletes an extra year if they were enrolled two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

