Michigan routs Texas at Little League World Series, earns rematch with Hawaii

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Taylor, Mich.'s Cameron Thorning (23) is greeted by teammates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Abilene, Texas' Myles McCarty during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Michigan won 15-6. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 7:29 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 19:31:34-04

(Michigan routed Texas 15-6 on Thursday, earning a spot in the Hank Aaron Final at the Little League World Series.

Michigan, represented by Great Lakes Regional champion Taylor North Little League, will face Honolulu, Hawaii Saturday in a rematch of Wednesday's meeting between the two, a 2-0 Hawaii win.

The winner of Saturday's Hank Aaron Final will meet the winner of the Tom Seaver Final in Sunday's LLWS championship game.

