Michigan remains ahead of MSU in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night.

The top of the rankings look like they did last week. Michigan remains ahead of Michigan State despite the head-to-head meeting between the teams.

"If you look at it statistically - set aside watching the games, that's certainly part of it - Michigan comes out on top," College Football Playoff chairman Gary Barta said on ESPN, comparing Michigan and Michigan State.

Mel Tucker was on ESPN, and was asked how much head-to-head should matter in the rankings.

"I think it's important. That's why you play the games, right?" Tucker said. "We have to win and we control our destiny."

The top 10 looks like this:

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Alabama (9-1)

3. Oregon (9-1)

4. Ohio State (9-1)

5. Cincinnati (10-0)

6. Michigan (9-1)

7. Michigan State (9-1)

8. Notre Dame (9-1)

9. Oklahoma State (9-1)

10. Wake Forest (9-1)

Michigan State faces Ohio State this Saturday, with a win giving the Spartans a clear chance to jump into the top four of the CFP rankings. Michigan faces Maryland before finishing the season against OSU.