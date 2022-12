DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan running back Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season, according to Ian Rapoport.

That means Corum will miss the Big Ten Championship and likely the College Football Playoff.

Rapoport said he should make a full recovery.

Corum got injured in the Wolverines' game against Illinois and didn't return. He played for just two snaps in the win over Ohio State.