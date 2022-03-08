Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy will not need surgery, Jim Harbaugh says

(WXYZ) — Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will not undergo surgery on his shoulder, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said on Tuesday afternoon.

Harbaugh, speaking for the first time since interviewing and ultimately not joining the Minnesota Vikings, said that McCarthy has lingering soreness from the season. There were reports that he would need surgery but Harbaugh shut those down Tuesday.

“I can’t say when he’s gonna throw, but we’re not having him throw right now,” Harbaugh said.

"I can't say when he's gonna throw, but we're not having him throw right now," he said. pic.twitter.com/VbolzUWt0r — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 8, 2022

McCarthy, who will be a sophomore next season, threw for 516 yards and five touchdowns during appearances in six games last season. He also added 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

It was expected that McCarthy and Cade McNamara would compete for the starting job in 2022. McNamara was the team's starter last season and threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.