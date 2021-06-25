Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan native Hobbs Kessler turns pro, wins first round heat at Olympic trials

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Sunday, June 20, 2021, Runners in the first prelim of the women's 3000-meter steeplechase cast shadows at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
FILE US Track Trials Athletics
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 23:02:09-04

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Teenage middle-distance runner Hobbs Kessler recently elected to turn professional and sign a deal with Adidas.

Kessler ran his first race in his new shoes during the first round of the 1,500 meters at Hayward Field. He finished in 3 minutes, 45.63 seconds to win his heat.

“It hasn’t sunk in, and I don’t know how long it will take,” Kessler said of being a professional. “It’s pretty amazing, and I’m very grateful.”

The 18-year-old Kessler from Michigan recently broke Jim Ryun’s American under-20 record with a time of 3:34.36 at the Portland Track Festival. Ryun’s mark had been on the books since 1966.

Kessler said the decision to turn pro was stressful.

“Weighed on me for a long time,” Kessler said.

In other races, sprinter Allyson Felix finished in the top three of her heat of the 200 meters to advance to the semifinals.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lansing Mayoral Debate 480x360

Downtown - Old Town - REO Town

FOX 47 partners with City Pulse for live mayoral debate