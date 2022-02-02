Michigan, Michigan State women's golfers to compete in Augusta National Women's Amateur

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans will each have a golfer competing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA) when it returns this spring.

Valery Plata, 20, a senior at Michigan State, and Hailey Borja, a junior at Michigan, both accepted invitations to play at the ANWA, Augusta National announced on Wednesday.

The amateur competition takes place at the historic Augusta National Golf Club and Champions Retreat Golf Club between March 30-April 2, the week before The Masters.

Plata is from Colombia and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year. She advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Women's Amateur in 2020 and advanced to the round of 32 in 2021. She also earned an exemption into the Meijer LPGA Classic in June where she made the cut and finished tied for 70th.

She also won the Women's Amateur Latin America in Argentina at the end of 2021, and she also earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2020.

Borja is a junior for the Wolverines and was named to the second-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021. The California-native advanced to the round of 16 at the 2021 U.S. Women's Amateur before losing to Valentina Rossi in 20 holes.

She also finished in a tie for fifth at the NCAA Women's Individual Championship.

In all, 71 players are confirmed to play in the ANWA. It will start with 36 holes at the Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday, March 31, before a cut will be made for the final round, taking place on April 2 at Augusta National Golf Club. All players will have a practice round on April 1 at Augusta National.