Michigan, Michigan State football release 2023 schedules; view them here

(WXYZ) — Both Michigan and Michigan State released their 2023 football schedules, just a few days before both teams battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday night.
The Spartans will host the Wolverines on Oct. 21, 2023. Michigan will have a bye week on Oct. 28 while Michigan State will have its bye week on Oct. 7.
You can see each team's schedule below. (Bolded games are at home)
Michigan State
Sept. 2: Central michigan
Sept. 9: Richmond
Sept. 16: Washington
Sept. 23: Maryland
Sept. 30: at Iowa
Oct. 7: Bye
Oct. 14: at Rutgers
Oct. 21: Michigan
Oct. 28: at Minnesota
Nov. 4: Nebraska
Nov. 11: at Ohio State
Nov. 18: at Indiana
Nov. 25: Penn State
Michigan
Sept. 2: ECU
Sept. 9: UNLV
Sept. 16: Bowling Green
Sept. 23: Rutgers
Sept. 30: at Nebraska
Oct. 7: at Minnesota
Oct. 14: Indiana
Oct. 21: at Michigan State
Oct. 28: Bye
Nov. 4: Purdue
Nov. 11: at Penn State
Nov. 18: at Maryland
Nov. 25: Ohio State
The Big Ten Championship will happen in Indianapolis on Dec. 2.