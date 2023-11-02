Michigan football unveils 2024 schedule; Texas, USC & Oregon at home

(WXYZ) — The Big Ten unveiled its 2024 schedule on Thursday and both Michigan and Michigan State released their full schedule.

The schedule is the first with the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington as Big Ten members, and Michigan will face three of those four teams in the new season.

Check out the schedule below.

August 31 – Fresno State

Sept. 7 – Texas

Sept. 14 – Arkansas State

Sept. 21 – USC

Sept. 28 – Minnesota

Oct. 5 – at Washington

Oct. 12 – Bye

Oct. 19 – at Illinois

Oct. 26 – Michigan State

Nov. 2 – Oregon

Nov. 9 – at Indiana

Nov. 16 - Bye

Nov. 23 – Northwestern

Nov. 30 – at Ohio State