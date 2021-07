(WSYM) — The Michigan Wolverines football team announced Friday that the game at Washington that was canceled last year due to COVID-19 will be played in 2028.

The game, originally slated for Sept. 5, 2020, will not take place Sept. 9, 2028 in Seattle at Husky Stadium.

Both teams will still meet this fall when Washington takes on Michigan at the Big House under the lights on Sept. 11, 2021. You can watch the game right here on Channel 7.