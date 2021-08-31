Michigan celebrating Taylor North's win in the Little League World Series

TAYLOR, Mich. — Michigan pride is at an all-time high once again after Taylor North claimed victory over Ohio’s Hamilton at the Little League World Series championship game at Lamade Stadium on Sunday.

The title comes home for a second time after Hamtramck secured Michigan’s first victory back in 1959.

Michiganders are thrilled not only for the young players but also for the community as the victory sends an important message of never giving up.

That’s why one of Taylor North’s staff members, David Mcadoo says the win extends beyond the diamond as it will bring neighborhoods together.

Meanwhile, Taylor North's manager Rick Thorning believes the triumph represents the team’s hard work and dedication as well as their ability to overcome challenges. That’s why Rick is also thankful for all the support he has received from Michigan and its people.

Rick says, "all the love will only take the game further."

A celebratory parade is set to take place for Taylor North this Thursday, September 2nd at 6 pm.

Details to follow soon.