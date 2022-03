(WXYZ) — Nolan Moyle scored twice and top-seeded Michigan beat Quinnipiac 7-4 Sunday to advance to the NCAA Frozen Four.

Moyle scored his first goal 33 seconds into the first period, then added an empty-net goal in the third.

Jimmy Lambert, Thomas Bordeleau, Garrett Van wyhe, Michael Pastujov, and Brendan Brisson also scored for the Wolverines.

Michigan, making its 26th Frozen Four appearance, will face Denver in the national semifinals April 7 in Boston.