Michigan arrived in Arizona on Monday, ahead of the College Football Playoff matchup with TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh, Donovan Edwards, Mike Barrett, and Rod Moore talked at a brief press conference on the tarmac moments after the Wolverines touched down.

U-M is back in the CFP after winning the Big Ten title for a second consecutive year. Harbaugh's team is seeking the program's first national championship since the 1997 season.