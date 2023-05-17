Michael Lorenzen has season-high 7 strikeouts, Tigers beat Pirates 4-0

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Lorenzen had a season-high seven strikeouts in six innings, Spencer Torkelson doubled twice and the Detroit Tigers beat the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Lorenzen (2-2) gave up five hits and two walks and has allowed just two runs in his last three starts. Will Vest worked two scoreless innings, with three strikeouts, and Jose Cisnero pitched the ninth.

Torkelson scored and knocked in another run. Riley Greene had three hits.

Shut out for the second time in three games, Pittsburgh has lost 12 of 14 games while scoring just 22 runs. Luis Ortiz (0-2) allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in three-plus innings.

The Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first on Javier Baez's run-scoring single and Torkelson's RBI double.

Ortiz gifted a couple of runs to Detroit in the third. Torkelson led off with another double and moved to third on Akil Baddoo's infield hit. Torkelson scored on Ortiz's errant pickoff attempt of Baddoo and Baddoo came home on a wild pitch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: LHP Rob Zastryzny (left elbow discomfort) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. He has been sidelined since April 15. ... RHP Vince Velazquez (right elbow inflammation) threw a bullpen session in Bradenton, Florida, on Monday. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 5.

Tigers: RHP Spencer Turnbull (neck discomfort) will rehab in Detroit this week. ... RHP Trey Wingenter (right biceps tendinitis) played catch on Tuesday. Wingenter hasn't pitched since April 15.

ROSTER MOVES

Tigers: RHP Seth Elledge was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets and assigned to Triple-A Toledo; RHP Beau Brieske (upper arm discomfort) was transferred to 60-day injured list. Elledge appeared in 11 games with St. Louis in 2021. He made eight relief appearances with Triple-A Syracuse this season.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Rich Hill (3-3, 4.35 ERA) pitches the second game of the series Wednesday. The 43-year-old Hill is 0-1 with a no-decision this month after winning his last three April starts.

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 1.57 ERA) will carry a streak of 19 1/3 scoreless innings into Wednesday's contest. Rodriguez has allowed just two runs in his last six starts.

