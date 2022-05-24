Mel Tucker, Tom Izzo talk chasing titles, joke about coaching jobs

(WXYZ) — Michigan state football coach Mel Tucker, men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, and athletic director Alan Haller appeared at a Detroit Economic Club event on Monday.

The three answered questions on stage for approximately an hour, on topics ranging from NIL rules to long-term goals.

"A national championship as a head football coach," Tucker said when asked if he had anything on his bucket list.

Izzo, who led the Spartans to a national championship in 2000, said he'd like to win another title before his coaching career ends.

"(A second national title) kind of separates you, but it would be the third for Michigan State, which would put us with a group of about eight other universities," said Izzo. "So I want to get into that elite fraternity."

Haller said he accomplished his bucket list goal earlier this year when he attended the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Tucker drew a laugh from the audience when joking about adding Izzo to his coaching staff.

"He wanted to interview for my defensive coordinator position when I got here," said Tucker. "He told me about it. He was visibly upset when I didn't consider him for that role."

"He didn't even give me a fighting man's chance," Izzo joked in response.