Mel Tucker: Spartans 'very unselfish' with big offensive plays

(WXYZ) — In its 31-13 win over Rutgers Saturday, Michigan State became the fifth FBS team in history to have a 300-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher and 200-yard receiver in the same game.

Head coach Mel Tucker was asked Monday about having multiple key offensive players work together to put up big numbers.

"We have a very unselfish football team and those guys pull for each other," said Tucker. "And they're happy for each other's success, which is great to see. We don't know from week to week who it's gonna be. Everyone's got to be ready to go and contribute. And the more guys we have that can contribute and be productive, the better."

Jalen Nailor was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his 221-yard, three-touchdown receiving performance against the Scarlet Knights. Payton Thorne threw for a career-high 340 yards and three touchdowns and Kenneth Walker III rushed for 232 yards and a touchdown.