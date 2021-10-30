Watch
Mel Tucker previews big game on College Gameday: 'I don't like Michigan'

Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reacts as he leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 20-15. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 30, 2021
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Football Head Coach Mel Tucker was on College GameDay early Saturday morning to preview the undefeated matchup between Michigan and Michigan State.

As the interview was wrapping up, host Reece Davis asked Tucker for his real feelings about Michigan.

"I don't like Michigan," he responded as the crowd cheered wildly behind him.

Tucker also talked about his plan for the game and where he took the most information from his deep coaching career that has seen him work under some of the best coaches in college football history.

He also talked about the game, which kicks off at noon on Saturday. He said explosive plays are going to be "huge," and that he has worked to prepare his team for the game.

"We have had a great two weeks of preparation and now we're going to embrace our moment and let it fly," he said.

