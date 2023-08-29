Mel Tucker making sure his Spartans aren't taking CMU lightly

Mel Tucker and Michigan State open the 2023 season at home against Central Michigan, a MAC team who has beat them in East Lansing on three different occasions. It has been a while, with CMU's last win over MSU in 2009. The Spartans have won the last four meetings. But Mel Tucker said he made his team watch highlights of those games and what the broadcast was saying about Michigan State. Tucker is making sure through preparation that his team isn't overlooking the Chippewas.

Football is back. Mel Tucker is preparing his team for CMU Friday. He said he’s familiar with Jim McElwain from their SEC days. pic.twitter.com/vaP7ugw6HX — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 28, 2023

"We're not good enough to take anybody lightly, we never have been and we never will be," said Tucker.

Michigan State is 8-0 in home Friday night games since 2011 and 10-0 overall in Friday night games during that same time span.

“It’s going to be a dog fight, it’s going to be a challenge, no doubt about it,” said Tucker.

The Spartans are coming off of a down year and from the outside, many are assuming the pressure is on for Tucker. He said nobody puts it on him, more than himself. He knows the expectation as the head coach of Michigan State University is to win. This is Tucker's fourth season as head coach. They're coming off a 5-7 season, with only three wins in the Big Ten Conference. The biggest question around this program as another season starts, is who Mel Tucker will start at quarterback. It's a battle between Katin Hauser and Noah Kim. He said he wouldn't announce the starting quarterback before Friday.

"We'll see who runs out there first on Friday night and go from there," said Tucker.

Friday’s game marks the 12th meeting between Michigan State and Central Michigan. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 8-3.