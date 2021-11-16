Mel Tucker explains why Ohio State doesn't set the standard for Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Mel Tucker told his players on Monday he made a promise when he arrived in East Lansing last year.

The Spartans head coach vowed then to lead Michigan State into championship contention.

Saturday's game against Ohio State is a battle for first place in the Big Ten East.

"I told them this morning, when I walked in here February 12, 2020, I walked into the team room and stood in front of you and said, 'We're gonna play for championships,'" Tucker proclaimed. "I meant that. We're in November and we're in the hunt."

Tucker was asked about coaching at OSU and the standard that program has set for years in the Big Ten.

"If you're asking if Ohio State is the measuring stick, the measuring stick is the standard that I have for the team," he said.

