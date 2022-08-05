Mel Pearson out as University of Michigan men's hockey coach

DETROIT, Mich. — Mel Pearson is no longer the University of Michigan men's hockey coach, after the school declined to renew his contract.

Pearson had been under pressure and scrutiny throughout the 2021-22 season after rumors swirled and complaints were made from multiple sources, including former players. During the season, a formal complaint was filed and the hockey program was undergoing an investigation. University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel had been meeting with the Board of Regents this week about the renewal of Pearson's contract.

"It has been determined that Mel Pearson will not return as our ice hockey coach," said Manuel. "This decision has been weighed heavily and for some time. We welcomed an independent third-party review into the climate and culture of our program before furthering our assessment in lockstep with campus leadership."

Pearson just completed his fifth season as head coach, compiling a 99-64-16 record. In his final year, he went 31-10-1 with a disappointing finish in the Final Four. Classes of NHL caliber players and Olympians have come out of Pearson's program.

"Our student-athletes having a positive and meaningful experience is of paramount importance, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and staff are valued and supported. I deeply appreciate and value the many individuals who came forward throughout this review."