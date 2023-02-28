Meet history-making Antoine Davis through the eyes of his teammates

Detroit Mercy graduate senior guard Antoine Davis is once again on the brink of history as his team begins the conference tournament. Their first game is at home Tuesday evening and while that could be Davis’ last game as a Titan, it could extend his career and another opportunity to make history.

The back-to-back Horizon League Player of the Year is just 63 points away from Pete Maravich’s NCAA all-time scoring record. While 63 points in a game or two seems like a stretch, it really could be possible for Davis who’s career-high single game points total is 48. While the record is in reach, Davis’s teammates say he’s more concerned with winning.

“He wants to win, the records are just records,” said Detroit Mercy guard A.J. Oliver.

Fellow guard Jamail Pink echoed that sentiment saying, “He wants to win more than he wants to chat a record and that is what makes it beautiful.”

Truth be told, few know Davis better than Oliver and Pink. Davis met Pink in sixth grade in Houston, Texas. Davis met Oliver in Birmingham, Alabama when they were 6 years old.

“I wanted to be like him in a sense,” said Pink.

Oliver added, “I remember telling him when we were kids, ‘man you’re going to do something great.’ To see him being able to break Pistol Pete’s record would be the greatest thing.”

Antoine Davis is humble when recalling his mark left on Detroit Mercy basketball. He credits his success due to his hard work and compliments his teammates.

“I love them to death,” Davis said. “Every single one of them. For them to speak highly of me like that… I am thankful for them.”

If the Titans continue to win through the postseason, Antoine Davis continues to have the opportunity to further make history.

“I really love Detroit with all of my heart,” Davis said. “I am so happy that I stayed here and didn’t transfer and am a Titan.”