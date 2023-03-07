Mayla Ham and Kennedy Blair named finalists for 2023 Michigan Miss Basketball award

For the first time in four years, the Michigan Miss Basketball title will go to someone who does not attend Detroit Edison High School. However, Metro Detroit still boasts two of the five finalists who are up for the state’s most prestigious basketball award.

One of which is Divine Child’s Kennedy Blair. The other is Wayne Memorial’s Mayla Ham. Ham is also a McDonald’s all American nominee.

Acquiring accolades like that is good, but it’s even better when you have a kid who really, really embodies what you want out of a kid,” said Jarvis Mitchell, head coach of Wayne Memorial girls basketball. “Comes to work every day, works hard, humble, she has gotten better every year.”

Ham is averaging nearly a double double on the season and is committed to Georgetown.

“It would mean so much to me, to be named a winner. To the school, to coach Jarvis, for the program, everything,” said Ham.

As for Blair, she has been a force for Divine Child. She has led the Falcons in all statistical categories in all four years of playing on varsity basketball.

“She’s just a basketball junky,” said Divine Child head coach Mary Laney. “She loves the game, she plays with passion, and her basketball IQ is off the charts.”

Blair is committed to Bowling Green State University after a successful recruitment process and the proximity to home. To be named a finalist for the award is everything to her, but to have the state tournament still in reach, is even better.

“To be in this moment is kind of surreal. Ever since freshman year, I have been looking forward to this,” said Blair. “Finally having the opportunity is crazy and I am so blessed and thankful to be in this position.”

Kennedy Blair at Divine Child may have gotten past Detroit Edison for the award, but her team still has to get past Edison to advance in the postseason. Divine Child head coach Mary Laney says playing a powerhouse program like Edison is a challenge, but it’s one Kennedy Blair is up for.