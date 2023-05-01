Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander return to pitch at Comerica Park this week

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers fans will see some old faces on the mound at Comerica Park this week as the Tigers take on the New York Mets.

According to Mets Manager Buck Showalter, Max Scherzer will pitch on Wednesday and Justin Verlander will pitch on Thursday against the Tigers.

Scherzer will also be returning from a 10-game suspension from the MLB after he was ejected for having an illegal substance on his hand on April 19. He was scheduled to start on Monday, but the game was rained out.

Both pitchers were on the Tigers for five seasons and were the leading starters on the rotation. They helped Detroit get back to the World Series in 2012 where they lost to the San Francisco Giants.

Verlander's start on Thursday will be his season debut for the Mets after he was injured to start the season. He pitched a rehab outing over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Scherzer has a 2-1 record with a 3.72 ERA in four starts for the Mets.