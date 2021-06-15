Matchups announced as Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic returns this summer

(WSYM) — The Detroit Sports Commission announced the matchups for the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic, which will take place at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State University this summer.

The event didn't happen last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the high school football showcase is ready to return Aug. 26-28 this year.

The matchups are:

Canton vs. Dearborn Fordson – Thursday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m.

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Chippewa Valley – Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Birmingham Groves vs. Dexter – Friday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

Warren De La Salle vs. Chicago St. Patrick – Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Eastpointe vs. River Rouge – Saturday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m.

Detroit Cass Tech vs. Southfield A&T – Saturday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.

“The Detroit Sports Commission is proud to once again kick off the high school football season in Michigan with an exciting lineup of games at a great setting in the heart of Midtown Detroit,” Dave Beachnau, the senior vice president of the Detroit Sports Commission, said in a release. “The 2021 event will feature a tremendous collection of schools and also highlight the colorful pageantry of bands and cheerleaders for fans to experience at this signature event.”

“For the 5th consecutive year, we are proud to be the title sponsor for the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic,” said Ryan Sullivan, Xenith CEO. “We are dedicated and passionate about supporting the Detroit community and youth athletics. As an established helmet company based in Detroit, Xenith is thrilled to continue our support during this weekend celebration of high school football.”