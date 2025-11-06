Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys player and Godwin Heights alum, dies at 24

Marshawn Kneeland, a Godwin Heights High School and Western Michigan Univeristy alumus who was playing defensive end in the NFL, has passed away at the age of 24.

Kneeland's NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, announced his passing on Thursday morning.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Kneeland was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. FOX 17 was with him and his family on draft night.

With the 56th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select Marshawn Kneeland!!! pic.twitter.com/FbJpmBahwq — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) April 27, 2024

"It's great. It's a once in a lifetime experience for me," Kneeland said to FOX 17 after his name was called.

"I'm going to be the same type of player I've always been," he said. "Physical, fast, high-fitness, high-effort, high-motor. It's basically going to come down to making plays."

On Monday, the second-year defensive end scored his first NFL touchdown, recovering a blocked punt for a score against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys block the punt and recover for a touchdown!



AZvsDAL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/JIYWSGb85q — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2025

Kneeland also played five seasons at Western Michigan after graduating from Godwin Heights in Wyoming where he led the Wolverines both in football and basketball. He set school records in tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss.

Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley, said in a statement, "I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss."

“My heart is absolutely broken over the loss of Marshawn Kneeland," said Lance Taylor, head football coach at Western Michigan University. "Marshawn was so much more than an incredible football player—he was a remarkable young man who meant so much to our program and to me personally. His leadership, energy, and smile were infectious, and he left a lasting impact on everyone in our program. Having coached him during my first season here, we developed a special bond that went far beyond football. His passion for life and his teammates were unmatched. Our entire Bronco Football family is devastated, and we send our deepest prayers to his family, teammates, and all who loved him. Marshawn will forever be a part of the Bronco brotherhood.”

“Our department is heartbroken over the passing of Marshawn Kneeland," said WMU Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae. "Marshawn was a beloved member of our campus community and a proud alumnus who worked hard to earn a degree and achieve his dream of being drafted into the NFL. While his football talents were exceptional, they came second to his kind and engaging spirit and his love for his Bronco teammates and coaches. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as the close community he had in Grand Rapids, the State of Michigan, and at his new home with the Dallas Cowboys.”

