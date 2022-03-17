March Madness 2022: How to watch Michigan and Michigan State in the 1st round

(WXYZ) — Both Michigan and Michigan State are once again in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, and both teams will play ahead of this weekend in the round of 64.
The Wolverines got the No. 11 ranking while the Spartans have the No. 7 ranking.
Here's how to watch both games.
No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan
TV: CBS
Radio: WWJ AM 950
Location: Indianapolis
If Michigan wins, they will take on the winner of No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood, which takes place at 2:45 p.m. after the Michigan game.
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson
TV: CBS
Radio: AM 760 WJR
Location: Greenville, South Carolina
If Michigan State wins, they'll take on the winner of No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CSU Fullerton, which takes place Friday at 7:10 p.m. before the Michigan State game.