March Madness 2022: How to watch Michigan and Michigan State in the 1st round

Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) shoots against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Gabe Brown Big Ten Michigan State Wisconsin Basketball
Posted at 9:43 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 09:43:35-04

(WXYZ) — Both Michigan and Michigan State are once again in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, and both teams will play ahead of this weekend in the round of 64.

The Wolverines got the No. 11 ranking while the Spartans have the No. 7 ranking.

Here's how to watch both games.

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan
TV: CBS
Radio: WWJ AM 950
Location: Indianapolis

If Michigan wins, they will take on the winner of No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood, which takes place at 2:45 p.m. after the Michigan game.

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson
TV: CBS
Radio: AM 760 WJR
Location: Greenville, South Carolina

If Michigan State wins, they'll take on the winner of No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CSU Fullerton, which takes place Friday at 7:10 p.m. before the Michigan State game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

