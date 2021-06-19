Maguire sets the pace after round two of Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Day two is in the books at the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

Late in the round, Ireland's Leona Maguire stole the spotlight, following up her 65 on Thursday with a 64 in round two.

Leona Maguire leadas the LPGA Meijer Classic after two rounds

Maguire would finish the round with an eagle on the eighth hole and a birdie on the ninth to set the pace at 15-under par.

"Everybody is going low," Maguire said. "You know you have to go low and there is not really time to look around and see what everybody else is doing or even look behind. It is sort of keep your foot down and keep going and make as many birdies as you possibly can. I didn't feel like I took advantage of the par 5's as I did yesterday so it was nice bonus to get that eagle eight coming in."

FOX 17 The leaderboard after round two at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Behind Maguire, Su Ho and Lindy Duncan each shot a 65 and are twelve-under and eleven-under par, respectively.

Four golfers sit tied for fourth place after two rounds of play including Nelly Korda, Anna Nordqvist, Lizette Salas, Mina Harigae and Brittany Altomare.

"Whenever you can birdie your last hole it is always nice to sleep on that," Nelly Korda said. "There are a lot of birdie opportunities out here I mean I had a nine iron into 18 today, it is down wind so it is gettable."

Another round two highlight would be from Perrine Delacour of France who also shot a 64 in round two to sit tied for ninth at nine-under par.

Fan favorite Lexi Thompson is currently tied for 16th at eight-under par after back-to-back 68s in the opening two rounds.

Meanwhile, defending tournament champion Brooke Henderson missed the cut by one stroke after shooting a second round 67, finishing two-under par.