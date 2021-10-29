Lucas Raymond's first Red Wings card drops on Upper Deck's ePack site on Friday

DETROIT — Lucas Raymond has made an immediate impact with the Red Wings. He scored a historic hat trick in just his sixth NHL game.

That hat trick is the reason he'll get his first officially licensed NHL card before most of the 2021-22 rookie class.

Upper Deck is putting Raymond in its Game Dated Moments set, a weekly release on the company's ePack platform. The card goes on sale at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, and is limited to 999 copies.

Here’s a look at the first Lucas Raymond Red Wings card. @UpperDeckHockey is releasing it on ePack — limited to 999 — Friday at 12 p.m. ET.



Physical card on the online platform you can send home pic.twitter.com/5DJ2o2df0o — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 28, 2021

Upper Deck announced this month some delays and cancellations to some products, citing “production and supply chain management challenges.” One of those products, 2021-22 Series 1, is delayed to a date TBD in December. Series 1 would be the first appearances for rookies in this year's class. Raymond will now make his cardboard debut before Series 1 drops.

A key to know: this is a physical card.

ePack is an online platform to buy cards directly from Upper Deck. You can trade with other users on the platform once you buy the cards — and/or send them home.

Usually products appear on ePack for sale 2-3 months after hitting stores. These Game Dated Moments are ePack exclusives, released weekly until they sell out.

